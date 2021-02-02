Despite pandemic, Black Hills Stock Show is on

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills Stock Show is underway in South Dakota with new events and new safety protocols to guard against the coronavirus.

The Rapid City Journal reports that some other big livestock shows have been canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers of the Black Hills show moved ahead.

Ron Jeffries, general manager of the show, said inquiries were coming in from farther away than usual, especially from people interested in the youth livestock show and horse sale.

Jeffries said masks and hand sanitizer are being provided to participants.

Some events in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center also have set aside sections for socially distanced seating.