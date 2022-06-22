The sheriff’s office says Lindquist and another person were able to pull the man through a window and get him to safety where he was medically treated.

Lindquist was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

“Deputy Lindquist’s diligent service to the community, bravery, training and willingness to place himself in danger to save others, undoubtedly prevented loss of life during this tragic fire,” the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.