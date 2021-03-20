Denny Sanford gifts $300 million to Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A $300 million donation to Sanford Health is intended to improve rural care across South Dakota, expand Sanford’s graduate medical education, expand the sports complex in Sioux Falls and build a “virtual hospital of the future.”

The donation comes from the health care system’s namesake, Denny Sanford. Health care system CEO Bill Gassen says the donation and plans for expansion will bring “transformative health care” to the rural Midwest.

Sanford made a $400 million gift in 2007 that propelled the health care system from a small regional provider to one of the largest health systems in the nation. All total, Sanford has donated more than $1 billion to Sanford Health.