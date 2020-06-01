Demonstrators hold peaceful protest in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU/KELO) – A much less violent scene in Sioux Falls on Saturday as protesters chanted holding up signs during a peaceful protest.

Demonstrators told KCAU 9’s affiliate station, KELO, in Sioux Falls they didn’t expect large numbers of folks to protest but are grateful for the turnout.

“I was surprised by the outcome, I thought it would just be a few people but everyone seemed to have come. Overwhelming I guess is the one word for it,” said Tanner Helgeson, Sioux Falls protester.

“To see all of these people come together and stand up for what we believe in, and for us too because it’s supporting us and it’s really heartwarming to see that. I’m really happy,” said Michelle, another Sioux Falls protester.

Another peaceful protest in Sioux Fall was also scheduled for Saturday night.