Defendant pleads guilty to threatening to shoot South Dakota prosecutor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of threatening to shoot a prosecutor at the federal courthouse in Rapid City has pleaded guilty to charges.

Steven McCann entered the plea late last week to threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a federal official.

Two charges of contempt of court are to be dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Officials say McCann was in court in December 2018 when a judge revoked his supervised release for possessing a gun.

The Rapid City Journal reports McCann became agitated and was taken to a cell where he threatened to shoot U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman in the head.