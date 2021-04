Decorated South Dakota WWII veteran honored with museum exhibit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A decorated World War II veteran from South Dakota celebrated his 101st birthday with a special honor at the Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports a new exhibit about Maurice “Morry” Crow’s extraordinary military service was unveiled at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum on base Wednesday, Crow’s birthday.

Crow enlisted in the Army Air Force following the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was a B-17 flight engineer and top gunner, completing 30 missions in the European Theater in 1943 and 1944.

Despite being wounded in combat and facing tall odds against the Nazi-German Luftwaffe, Crow not only survived but was credited with an aerial victory against an attacking fighter.