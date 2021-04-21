Debris pile apparent source of March wildfire in western South Dakota

Smoke from a wildfire in the Black Hills of South Dakota blankets an area on the outskirts of Rapid City, S.D., where police set up a roadblock on Monday, March 29, 2021. There were at least three wildfires west that were burning west of Rapid City on a day when wind gusts ranged from 50 to 72 mph. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said at least 400 homes had been evacuated and about 250 firefighters were battling the blaze that started near the town of Nemo. (Siandhara Bonnet/Rapid City Journal via AP)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says no criminal charges are expected as a result of a large wildfire west of Rapid City.

A debris pile is believed to be the source of a fire that burned about 3.5 square miles in late March. Department spokesman Tony Mangan says the owner of the property where the debris pile was located has a valid burn permit.

At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed in the Schroeder Road fire, the Argus Leader reported.

More than 150 personnel responded to the fire that caused more than 400 people to evacuate their homes near Rapid City and closed Mount Rushmore.