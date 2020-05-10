Deadwood, SD casinos seeing visitors after reopening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota, are seeing customers after reopening last week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deadwood City Commission voted last Monday to allow businesses to reopen if they follow federal, state, and local rules for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The vote came after the Deadwood Gaming Association reported March 2020 gambling revenue dropped 20% compared with March 2019.

Mayor David Ruth tells the Rapid City Journal that “Deadwood is open.”

At Cadillac Jack’s, the casino’s general manager says 180 employees were called back to work on Thursday.

South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 124 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 3,517. South Dakota’s death toll remains at 34.