Deadwood, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Deadwood firefighters were called to a fire at one of the historical houses in town.

This historic yellow house sits on a hill just off of Deadwood’s main street and is over 130 years old.

The Deadwood Fire Department was quick on the scene in tight quarters.

“When we arrived, one of the firefighters noticed there was smoke and flames coming from the building. They immediately went into an attack mode and shortly thereafter they got the fire out,” Deadwood Fire Chief Alex Hamann said.

Although it was a very large fire that the fire department had to put out, they had help from neighboring firefighting communities. And the positive news is that although all three families had to be displaced from their home, they all got out safely.

Help was provided from locations such as Spearfish, Sturgis and Whitewood.

“We’re kind of used to adapting to different situations whether it’s the side of a hill, narrow roads, you know the weather conditions, anything like that we have to adjust,” Hamann said.

Items damaged by fire in Deadwood

The American Red Cross was on the scene shortly after the fire was put out. They have been providing services such as housing, food, clothing and even health-related help to the families who lost their home.

If you would like to help the families affected by this fire, more information can be found online.