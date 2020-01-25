Deadline for South Dakota residents for federal disaster assistance edging near

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The deadline for people in South Dakota to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is approaching.

FEMA’s deadline for residents that have damage from September 9 through September 26’s severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding is January 31.

South Dakota homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage in the following counties and reservations that can still register with FEMA are:

Aurora

Brookings

Charles Mix

Davison

Flandreau Indian Reservation

Hanson

Hutchinson

Lake

Lincoln

McCook

Minnehaha

Moody

Yankton

Yankton Indian Reservation.

South Dakota residents can register with FEMA by visiting their website or calling their helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585.

The lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and help is available in most languages.

After the January 31 deadline, people can still be able to contact the FEMA to ask questions, update your information, and get other help regarding their registration.

The January 31 deadline is also for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private non-profit organizations with property damage to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

SBA disaster loans are the largest source of long-term federal funds for disaster recovery.

Since the November 18 major disaster declaration, more than $12.2 million in federal disaster assistance has been provided to eligible applicants in 12 counties and two reservations.

The federal disaster assistance includes more than $4.6 million in FEMA grant funding and over $7.6 million in SBA disaster loans.

S.D. residents can visit SBA’s website or contacting their Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or TTY: 800-877-8339.

