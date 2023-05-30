RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday morning.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says authorities were called to the 100 block of E. Signal Drive. Hedrick says the caller wanted police assistance in removing two male family members from the home. The two men were refusing to leave and one of them was violating a no-contact order.

When authorities arrived on scene, the man with the no-contact order ran from police. Authorities were able to catch up with him and that’s when police say the man pointed a gun at an officer. The officer fired at the suspect and the man fell to the ground.

Police say another man came out of the home with an injury. Police say they don’t know how the man was injured.

Hedrick says the suspect with the gun had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was known to have gang affiliations. Police don’t know the conditions of the two people injured.

Hedrick says this is the third time this year that someone has pulled a weapon on an officer.

This is the second shooting in the 100 block of E. Signal Drive in as many days. Police responded to an incident on Friday where a 6-year-old boy was shot and injured. Hedrick says at this time, they don’t believe Tuesday’s shooting is connected to Friday’s shooting.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.