MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University (DSU) has announced a new scholarship.

Through a National Science Foundation grant of almost $1 million, Dakota State University students will have the opportunity to receive financial assistance and other support with Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (S-STEM) funding.

The scholarship opportunity will be available to students majoring in the STEM fields of computer science, cyber operations, artificial intelligence or math.