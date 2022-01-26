SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Dakota State University is announcing plans for a $90 million expansion of its cybersecurity program, including the construction of a lab in Sioux Falls.

Gov. Kristi Noem says it will help foster the cybersecurity industry in South Dakota and includes a statewide program to train high school students in programming while also doubling the student size of Dakota State’s cybersecurity degree.

The cybersecurity lab is slated to open in 2025.

It represents a major expansion by the public university system into the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls, which does not host any of the primary campuses for the state’s six universities.