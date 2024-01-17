SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Turner County man is behind bars, accused of having thousands of child pornography images and videos.

Authorities arrested 54-year old Tony Breneman last week on multiple child porn charges. Court papers say the investigation started in November following a cyber tip involving images on a Kik messenger account.

Investigators traced the IP address to a home owned by Breneman in Marion. When they searched the home, court papers say authorities found more than 300 illegal videos and more than 5,000 child porn images.

Breneman is expected to be in court next week.