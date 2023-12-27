SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Cyber teams from the Department of Defense will be deployed to the Mexican border to see if they can uncover how fentanyl and other drugs are getting into the United States.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says it is part of an effort to secure the U.S. border.

Rounds recently talked with KELOLAND News about the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

It basically provides funding for our national security, from the planes at Ellsworth Air Force base, to the National Guard base in Sioux Falls and units around the state.

As the top Republican on the subcommittee on Cyber Security, Rounds also pushed for action to secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

“We have now authorized our cyber teams within the Department of Defense to do research and actually get down south of the border and find out as much as they possibly can about the transnational criminal organizations that bring fentanyl into our country that are responsible for human trafficking and so forth that impact every state in the United states including South Dakota,” Rounds told KELOLAND News.

Rounds says the cyber teams will track down where the money is coming from that supports the illegal activity.

And gather specific information like who they bank with, who they communicate with and where they live.

“We’ll be able to truly reach out, touch them and eliminate them and get them to the point to where they are no longer a threat to American anyplace they currently have an impact,” Rounds said.

The cyber portion of the National Defense Authorization Act also directs the military to partner with universities like DSU in Madison to increase training opportunities for Department of Defense employees.