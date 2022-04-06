CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Custer State Park welcomed a new face over the weekend.
The park’s first bison calf of the year was born Sunday according to the park’s Twitter. The park says it anticipates between 460 and 470 calves this year.
Photo courtesy Custer State Park