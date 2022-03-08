PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would prohibit ‘divisive’ concepts from orientations and training in higher education has passed the Senate and is now on its way back to the House of Representatives.

HB 1012 is one of two “Critical Race Theory” bills introduced during this legislative session. This bill applies exclusively to higher education and would not impact classroom discussion, according to Senator Jessica Castleberry (R-Rapid City).

During chambers on Monday Senator John Wiik (R-Big Stone) proposed Amendment G to HB 1012. The amendment would have broadened the scope of the bill to include K-12 education in an attempt to revive components of HB 1337, which died in committee last week.

Senator Bolin (R-Canton) and Schoenfish (R-Scotland) both spoke against the amendment. Bolin said that while he supports both bills it is “fundamentally wrong” to try to combine two separate pieces of legislation. Schoenfish worried about the precedent that may set for future legislation if they revived the dead legislation by amending HB 1012 to include its language. The body struck down the amendment.

Debate around HB 1012 focused on whether the bill would prohibit freedom of speech as protected by the First Amendment. Sen. V.J. Smith (R-Brookings) said that while he may disagree with those that burn the flag, protest the national anthem, and refuse to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, he recognizes their right to do so.

“What separates us from Russia or China?” Smith asked the body.

Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) echoed Smith’s concerns of free speech. “Universities should be the one place we have free speech in America,” Nesiba said.

Sen. Heinert (D-Mission) then attempted to bring amendment 1012 E saying that if the aim is to not promote divisive concepts, then they should adopt Amendment E which would prohibit racism from being taught. Sen. Castleberry urged the body to reject the amendment saying that that would limit the scope of the bill which currently includes sex, religion, national origin, and ethnicity. Heinert’s amendment failed.

Nesiba then asked Castleberry why class wasn’t included in the bill to which she replied that she was not aware of a class system being established in America.

Sen. David Wheeler (R-Huron) also opposed the bill saying that he does not believe that government should create a set of ideas that they deem divisive.

“I’m trying to illustrate the difficulty that it is to legislate on ideas,” Sen. Wheeler says. “We don’t want government trying to interfere in these areas.”

Castleberry in closing said that HB 1012 would only strengthen the first amendment.

The bill passed the Senate 27-8. Becuase the bill was amended in the Senate Education committee, the bill will head back to the House of Representatives for final passage before heading to the governor’s desk.