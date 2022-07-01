SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mandatory Critical Race Theory trainings and orientations are banned at South Dakota universities starting Friday, July 1.

Supporters of the measure– that made it through this year’s Legislature– say it will protect students and faculty from CRT.

In a news release, Governor Kristi Noem says college should be a place where freedom of thought shouldn’t be stifled by indoctrination.

Opponents of the ban say CRT isn’t being taught in schools at all levels.

CRT is a legal theory taught in law school examining the role of racism in legal systems.