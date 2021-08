CALICO, S.D. (KELO) — People in a small town on the Pine Ridge Reservation are returning to their homes this morning after being evacuated by a weekend wildfire.

The fire, estimated between 450 and 500 acres, is burning north of the town of Calico, South Dakota. Authorities issued an evacuation order earlier Saturday for Calico residents, but that order was lifted overnight.

More firefighters and equipment are expected on the scene today to relieve crews that have been battling the fire.