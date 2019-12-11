Crews to use sound cannons to scare geese in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Crews in Sioux Falls will use sound cannons to scare away geese starting this week.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is trying to scare off thousands of geese migrating into the area.

The birds start searching for new open water areas as ponds and lakes in rural South Dakota freeze over.

Geese flock to the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls during the winter.

Crews will use sound cannons to scare geese near Sioux Falls Regional Airport, the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds and at a golf course.

Flying geese can cause damage to airplanes by striking windshields or being sucked into engines.