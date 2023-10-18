HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are on the scene of a home explosion near Humboldt Wednesday morning.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 7 a.m. when someone drove by and noticed a fire in the area of 455th Avenue and 261st Street.

“When we arrived, the first responders observed that it was almost an explosion that then turned into a fire,” Phillips said.

According to Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, people were in the house at the time of the explosion.

The occupants were transported by helicopter to the hospital; as of 9 a.m. CT, their condition is unknown.

“The scene right now is very difficult to maneuver and so we want to make sure before we release any information, cause or who was all involved we make sure we have the correct information,” Phillips said.

Crews responded to a house explosion in Minnehaha County Wednesday morning.

A neighbor a mile away from the home reported to KELOLAND News on the scene being rocked out of bed shortly after 5 a.m.

Multiple agencies in western Minnehaha County responded to the scene including fire rescue teams from Sioux Falls, Colton, Hartford and Humboldt.

“Just ask that the public just let us do our investigation and then just thoughts and prayers to the first responders and the family members and everybody involved. That’s all we can ask for right now,” Phillips said.

This is a developing story, more information will be added to this story as new details become available.