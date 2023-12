SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the southwest part of the city late Monday night.

As crews made their way to the residence on West 46th Street, they learned a person was trapped in the home.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters broke inside and rescued a child.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

A dog and cat were also rescued.

The fire is under investigation.