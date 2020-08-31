Crews contain lightning-caused wildfire in South Dakota

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Crews have contained a wildfire caused by lightning at Wind Cave National Park in western South Dakota.
Park officials say the 28-acre Rankin Fire was contained Saturday night after crews finished establishing a line around the fire.
The fire burned in the interior of the park, three miles northwest of the park’s visitor center.
Officials say the park’s popular Rankin Ridge trail has been reopened, but the Centennial, Sanctuary, and Highland Creek Trails remain closed to hiking and backcountry camping. All park roads and remaining trails are open, along with the Elk Mountain campground.
The fire was caused by a lightning strike.
