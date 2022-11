YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town.

Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames.

The Yankton Fire Department posted pictures of the scene on its Facebook page.

Nearby homes had to be evacuated. Some home and vehicles close to the workshop were damaged.

No one was hurt.