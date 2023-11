PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Wind made fighting a field fire in Parker, South Dakota a challenge for firefighters on Thursday, as they sought to extinguish both field and machinery.

The Chancellor Community Fire Department says it was called to help Parker Volunteer Fire Rescue with the fire.

Parker Fire reported that a combine was also on fire. Officials say the fire spread quickly due to high winds.

The fire was able to contained as it reached a gravel road.