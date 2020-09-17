COVID-19 outbreak reported at South Dakota women’s prison

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Over a hundred inmates have tested positive at a minimum-security women’s prison in Pierre, South Dakota.

Mass testing of inmates resulted in the Department of Corrections finding 102 active cases. There are 140 women held at the prison, according to an Aug. 31 count. Four staff members have also tested positive, with one fully recovered.

Michael Winder, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, says that the prison has placed positive cases into isolation.

Meanwhile, the rolling average number of daily new cases statewide has decreased over the last two weeks by nearly 102.

