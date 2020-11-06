COVID-19 mass testing events planned across South Dakota in the next two weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota has announced it will be offering mass testing in several communities in the next couple of weeks.

Patients will need to register for the events. After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site. People without appointments will only be tested if time slots are not full.

Specimen collection will be done by the patients using a nasal swab. While patients will swab their own noses, trained medical staff will be on hand to supervise.

Results will take three to five days to come back. Individuals being tested will receive an email notification when results are available and can log on to the website to view and print laboratory results.

PIERRE – National Guard Armory, 3440 E. Hwy. 34

November 10 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 12 & 13 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

November 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 15 & 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 20 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

November 20 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 21 & 22 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Drive-thru testing is being provided by the South Dakota Department of Health, in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard and Office of Emergency Management, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

