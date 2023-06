SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#25. Aurora County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



#24. Hughes County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



#23. Hanson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.3 degrees



#22. Davison County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.1 degrees



#21. Ziebach County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 70 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.0 degrees



#20. Stanley County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



#19. Jones County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees



#18. Todd County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.5 degrees



#17. Brule County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees



#16. Bennett County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 70 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.5 degrees



#15. Haakon County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees



#14. Douglas County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees



#13. Union County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees



#12. Turner County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees



#11. Lyman County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees



#10. Clay County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees



#9. Gregory County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees



#8. Mellette County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees



#7. Hutchinson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees



#6. Oglala Lakota County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 70 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 3.7 degrees



#5. Jackson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.6 degrees



#4. Tripp County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.3 degrees



#3. Yankton County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees



#2. Charles Mix County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees



#1. Bon Homme County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees