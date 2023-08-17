BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — Passions are stirred in Butte County, where the decision on where to source corn for the 4th annual Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival has raised questions and even prompted a competing event.

The first stirrings of the event came in the form of a Facebook post from Keil Sweet Corn, a Belle Fourche area sweet corn stand, described by some commenters as “a staple of the community”, run by a man named Ron Keil (not this Ron Keel).

Keil wrote:

About four years ago Doug Cole and I came up with the idea of a sweet corn festival. My reasoning was I wanted to thank the people of Belle Fourche and the surrounding area by celebrating the harvest with free cooked sweet corn. Together with the city of Belle Fourche and downtown businesses we began the festival. I have donated thousands of dollars of sweet corn over the past three years for this occasion and am very thankful for the support from the local community. This year in preparation for the festival I visited the center of the Nation director, (who is now in charge of the celebration), about an hour ago and was informed that I would not in fact be serving the free corn this year. She told me she had "other sources" and would not disclose who they were and where they were from. The corn was to be purchased by local businesses. I was a little surprised and saddened. I lived in the Belle Fourche area for 65 years and have been involved in agriculture for over 50. So, I still would like to thank the people of Belle Fourche and the surrounding area and I will be having my own Sweet Corn fest the same night and will be giving out unlimited hot buttered corn on the cob to express my thanks for the support of the people of Belle Fourche and the surrounding area. We will be starting on Saturday August 19th at 5 pm in front of the NAPA store at 1829 5th Ave. Thank you Sincerely, Ron Keil, via Facebook.

Since that post, the comments on posts on the official Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page have been comprised of people lamenting the expected lack of Keil corn at the festival and chastising those who made the decision. Some have even called for boycotts of the event.

To try and get a grasp of the situation, KELOLAND News reached out to Keil and to Kristi Thielen, Director of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, which is in charge of the festival this year.

Keil for his part declined to comment for the story, telling us he’d made his statement on his Facebook page.

Reaching out to Thielen via email, we asked for information on the change in corn sourcing for the 2023 event, why the decision was made to not use Keil sweet corn, and where the corn will now come from.

Thielen replied, telling us that the corn is being cooked by a committee within the Sweet Corn Festival this year and that since the committee members are local, corn will be purchased locally.

Asked for clarification on whether the corn provided in years past had been purchased from Keil or donated by him, Thielen said that she believed the corn had always been donated by Keil free of charge.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, which runs the festival this year, is an entity of the City of Belle Fouche, and receives funding from the city. In our email exchange, Thielen confirmed to KELOLAND that funds for the Sweet Corn Festival come from the Promotion of the City Budget.

Asked if these Promotion of the City Budget funds will be used to by the corn for the 4th annual festival, Thielen stated the following:

Very little of this will go to corn. The corn is being purchased by the committee members who are donating it to the festival this year. Kristi Thielen via email

KELOLAND followed up to ask just how much of the funds will be going to the purchase of corn, and if a financial report outlining how money from the Promotion of the City budget was spent in relation to the Corn Festival will be presented following the event.

We have not yet received an answer.

Throughout the exchange, Thielen would only say that the corn was being “purchased locally” and that it was “being purchased by the committee members who are donating it.”

We do not know where the corn cooked for the festival will come from, which committee members are purchasing it, or how much these members are spending on the corn they will then reportedly donate to the festival.

So, it appears that Keil corn will not be served at the festival, though it will be handed out just down the road.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.