SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender was in federal court Tuesday facing new charges.

In the new case, Matthew Hainje is accused of putting child pornography into a Dropbox account and uploading illegal images to his Google account.

He had a court appearance this morning.

In 2018, Hainje was convicted of having child pornography of a 7-year-old girl.

The Department of Corrections website lists him as an active inmate.