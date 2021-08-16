SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sex offender with a long criminal record is back behind bars in Minnehaha County.

Officers arrested 71-year-old Kenneth Stark on Friday night, August 13. Police say a 10-year old girl noticed him looking into her bedroom window, and her mom called police.

Kenneth Stark’s Registered Sex Offender photo

Kenneth Stark’s mugshot from Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

Stark is charged with indecent exposure. His criminal history includes sexual assault of a child.

The 71-year-old has been in and out of jail and prison for decades. He was most recently in the news for exposing himself in a Walmart parking lot.

His past crimes occurred in multiple states and at least five South Dakota communities.

