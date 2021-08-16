SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sex offender with a long criminal record is back behind bars in Minnehaha County.
Officers arrested 71-year-old Kenneth Stark on Friday night, August 13. Police say a 10-year old girl noticed him looking into her bedroom window, and her mom called police.
Stark is charged with indecent exposure. His criminal history includes sexual assault of a child.
The 71-year-old has been in and out of jail and prison for decades. He was most recently in the news for exposing himself in a Walmart parking lot.
His past crimes occurred in multiple states and at least five South Dakota communities.
