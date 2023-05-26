SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls responded to an emergency call at the Sanford Health Campus in the central part of the city.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, according to an emailed statement from the health care system. A section of scaffolding collapsed in an area between the Surgical Tower and the Children’s Hospital, where a new orthopedic center is being built.

Sanford Health says three construction workers were taken to the emergency room for injuries. All other workers are accounted for, the statement says.

The healthcare system has a number of construction projects going on at the campus.

Our thoughts are with those who were impacted by this incident and we want to express our gratitude to local emergency officials for responding quickly and efficiently to the site. Sanford Health media relations

Sioux Falls Police say its UAS team was utilized to map the scene of the construction site accident.