Community remembers Christmas Day plane crash victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - The wreckage from the Christmas Day plane crash in Sioux Falls is now in the hands of federal investigators as they search for the cause of the deadly crash.

Since the tragedy, many people have been sharing their memories of the victims, Vaughn and Joann Meyer.

As debris from Tuesday night's crash gets picked up today, some people in the community are still thinking about the incident.

"It's just tragic when you hear about an aviation-related accident, specifically because I'm a pilot, I care about other pilots, their families, my family," private pilot, Peter Sanchez said.

Sanchez has been a private pilot for 20 years. As part of the aviation community in Sioux Falls, he says something like this leaves many people looking for answers.

"If it was a mechanical problem or weather-related, or something, everybody wants answers and that's kind of how the aviation community is feeling right now. We're hopeful that something can be found out during the investigation. What happened? What went wrong? What could be done in the future to prevent something like this?" Sanchez said.

Sanchez says Meyer made an impact in other pilots lives as well.

"Undoubtedly he has passed on information and knowledge and experience to the younger generation pilots," Sanchez said.

And now a tragedy is impacting many in the community.

"Touched many people's lives, through many different avenues, through their church, through him being a physician, so it makes a big impact, a loss like that," Sanchez said."