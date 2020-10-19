Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

FILE – This October 2005 file photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a young rooster pheasant in McLean County in North Dakota. Severe drought in North Dakota in 2017 continues to impact pheasant numbers in North Dakota, with this year’s summer population survey providing little good news for hunters. Pheasant production last year was at its lowest level in two decades, dramatically reducing the number of adult birds nesting earlier this year. (North Dakota Game and Fish Department via AP, File)

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A cool, windy weekend made the opening of South Dakota’s pheasant season a tough go for most hunters.

Conservation officer Nick Cochran tells the Aberdeen News that many hunters were happy with the number of birds they saw, but it was tough to shoot them in the windy conditions.

Cochran says it seemed like hunters enjoyed the chance to spend time outside amid the pandemic. But limits were hard to come by without some hard work.

A man was struck Saturday with shotgun BBs in the Chelsea area and taken to a hospital, though his injuries weren’t severe.

