Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A cool, windy weekend made the opening of South Dakota’s pheasant season a tough go for most hunters.
Conservation officer Nick Cochran tells the Aberdeen News that many hunters were happy with the number of birds they saw, but it was tough to shoot them in the windy conditions.
Cochran says it seemed like hunters enjoyed the chance to spend time outside amid the pandemic. But limits were hard to come by without some hard work.
A man was struck Saturday with shotgun BBs in the Chelsea area and taken to a hospital, though his injuries weren’t severe.
