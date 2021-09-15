Climate change, logging collide — and a forest shrinks

Blaine Cook, a retired U.S. Forest Service forest management scientist, is seen walking through a logging site in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Cook said his monitoring work last decade showed too many trees were being cut from the forest. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

CUSTER CITY, S.D. (AP) — Government scientists say the pace of logging in South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest is too much and the forest is shrinking.

Worries about wildfires and tree-killing beetles drove U.S. officials to sharply ramp up logging years ago.

Across the U.S. West, more trees have been dying as climate change dramatically alters the landscape and leaves forests susceptible to wildfires and pests.

Critics say in the fervor to address the problem, federal officials are allowing the removal of too many older trees that can better withstand fire.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore says a warming planet demands changes but the timber industry should be part of the solution.

  • Former U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Jim Furnish talks about his concerns with logging in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Government scientists say logging on the forest is unsustainable at current levels. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
  • Former U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Jim Furnish talks with retired agency employee Dave Mertz at a logging site in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Across the U.S. West, more trees have been dying as climate change dramatically alters the landscape and leaves forests more susceptible to wildfire and pests. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
  • Stumps are seen on a hillside in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Government scientists say logging needs to be cut back by at least half in the forest, but timber company representatives say that conclusion is flawed and would hurt the region’s economy. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
  • Blaine Cook, a retired U.S. Forest Service forest management scientist, is seen standing amid stumps of trees that were logged in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Cook said his monitoring work last decade showed too many trees were being cut in the Black Hills. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
  • Stumps are seen on a hillside in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Government scientists say logging needs to be cut back by at least half in the forest, but timber company representatives say that conclusion is flawed and would hurt the region’s economy. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
  • An area that was logged in recent years is seen in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Timber company representatives say wildfires and beetles could get worse if logging is reduced after government scientists said harvest rates in the Black Hills were unsustainable. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

