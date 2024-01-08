BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is performing aircraft and drone photography documentation over Ellsworth Air Force Base Saturday.

CAP is supporting the investigation into the B-1 bomber crash that happened Thursday, January 4. CAP is performing the documentation at the request of the Air Force Interim Safety Board. Photos will no be released.

More information will be provided to the public at a later date, according to Col Michael Marek, SD Wing Commander, Civil Air Patrol, U. S. Air Force Auxiliary,