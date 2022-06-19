SUTRGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sturgis and its businesses are busy getting ready for the 82nd annual motorcycle rally which is less than 2 months away.

It won’t be long until Main Street is filled with motorcycles from across the country.

Last year, the rally brought in hundreds of thousands of visitors.

“All of the rallies are good, it’s just some of them are better than others. I believe with what’s going on at the rally and the effort the city is putting in, and all the businesses, and the citizens that there is momentum behind the rally, it’s going to continue to be good,” Rod Bradley, Owner of Hotel Sturgis, said.

“I’m excited for it. My first year, everything is new and challenging but I really think everything is going to be great,” Even-Cordell said.

Tammy Even-Cordell is the new rally director in charge of this year’s week long event. Right now, her team is figuring out road blocks, parking, and other event details.

Even-Cordell says one unique challenge this year is gas prices.

“We are still expecting bigger numbers, we’ve had some cancellations due to that. But with the motorcyclists, they plan it, they know what they want to do and they pretty much stick to their plans,” Even-Cordell said.

Businesses in town are also getting ready. The Hotel Sturgis is booked for the week.

“So we just start working through all of that and before we know it the rally is here,” Bradley said.

This year the Motorcycle Rally runs from August 5th through August 14th.

A full list of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally events is listed here.