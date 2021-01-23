City of Presidents already working on adding Trump statue

FILE – In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive. The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on Friday, July 3, 2020 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Donald Trump’s presidency ended just two days ago, but the City of Presidents organization is already working on adding his statue in downtown Rapid City.

Dallerie Davis, co-founder and artist liaison for the organization, says the project is in the concept stage and that they plan to incorporate a couple of Trump’s distinctive trademarks, including his unusual hairstyle and tweeting, one of his preferred methods of communication.

A location has not yet been selected for the nation’s 45th president. Davis said the City of Presidents has more than 80 street corners to pick.

The organization has not announced the artist who will create the bronze statue.