City in South Dakota celebrates National Nurses Week with appetizing appreciation

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An appetizing thank-you at a Sioux Falls food truck Friday.

Interim HealthCare bought lunch for its nurses and picked up half the tab for other nurses in the community.

Harry’s Yellow Submarine food truck is serving up free lunches by the boatload.

“The food was delicious, very good. I got the ‘loaded boat,’ pulled pork, brisket, yum,” Interim Healthcare Registered Nurse Pam Gabbert said.

Pam Gabbert has been a nurse for more than 30 years. This past year, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, has been a challenge for her and so many other nurses.

“We don’t have enough masks to go around, gloves, yeah. This was a tough year,” Gabbert said.

Interim HealthCare is paying for the free lunches for its nurses as a show of gratitude for their dedication during the pandemic.

“In the past, we’ve done gift cards to our staff, but, food trucks are kind of all the craze, so we thought, let’s do that, try something different this year,” Interim HealthCare Vice-President & COO Abby Woodford said.

Interim wants to make sure, as COVID cases go down, the public doesn’t lose sight of all the hard work these nurses have done during the course of the pandemic and all the work that’s still left to be done.

“I keep hearing people say, I just want it to go away. I just keep telling them again and again, it’s not going away. This is a battle we’re going to continue to fight,” Gabbert said.

And these nurses are ready for battle, fortified by free food and community support.

“Gestures like this are nice because it does show that we are appreciated in what we have been doing,” Gabbert said.

Nurses could also register for prizes including free massages and spa packages.

Interim HealthCare will be handing out free donuts to nurses Monday morning, as part of National Nurses Week.