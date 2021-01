Sioux Falls, S.D. (KCAU) – The community may already know The CineDome at the Washington Pavilion is closed to the public due to COVID-19. However, that doesn’t mean the fun has completely stopped.

The Cinedome is hosting private gaming parties. The Pavilion supplies the 60 ft wide, four-story tall screen, but party-goers are responsible for the gaming console, controllers, and games. A 2-hour package starts at $300.

