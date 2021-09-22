Child hunger expected to rise in South Dakota this year

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization projects more children will go hungry in South Dakota this year and won’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Feeding America says the child food in security rate for 2021 in South Dakota will be 16.3%, up from 15.3% in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as reduced food intake, disruptive eating and decreased quality and variety in diets.

The Argus Leader reports the USDA recently reported a national trend of increasing food insecurity, which rose to 14.8% in 2020.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity was at its lowest rate since USDA started tracking it in the late 90s.