SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A warning for people getting outdoors this week. We are getting reports that people are having run-ins with Chiggers in South Dakota and beyond, even on lawns. The tiny critters can leave people miserable with itchy blisters.

Unfortunately, Dave Hardick is no stranger to chiggers. The owner of a landscaping and custom mowing company spends a lot of time outdoors.

“We were doing irrigation at a place and within an hour I had 50 chigger bites.”

Hardick and his crew have encountered chiggers all over the city.

“Its a constant itch, like 24/7, you know you don’t feel the bites or anything because they are just on you, and you don’t see them they are so small,” said Hardick.

SDSU Extension Urban Entomologist Amanda Bachmann says Chiggers are a species of mite. They are red in color and you need magnification to see them. They inject you with saliva, feed off your skin cells and drop off your body.

“So contrary to what a lot of people think, chiggers are not remaining on your body after they are done feeding. That welt, you see, that blister that might form, there is not a critter still in there,” she said.

Chiggers congregate in spots as small as a foot in diameter. They are often found in tall grass or along tree lines, but they also show up in manicured lawns. There are chigger-specific repellants, but most anything with DEET is effective. You might notice Hardick is wearing long sleeves and long pants, which is your first defense.

“So if you are spending the morning gardening, you know you’ve got chiggers in your lawn this year, so you go gardening, do everything outside, go inside, change your clothes, throw them in the wash, and take a shower. And that physical act with get a lot of them off your body and prevent a lot of the bites,” said Bachmann.

Chiggers will be around the region until the end of summer. They become inactive below 60 degrees and start dying off once temperatures drop below 42 degrees. You can spray your yard with insecticide, but be careful to avoid bees and other pollinators.