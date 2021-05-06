Charges upgraded for defendants in Christmas Eve slaying in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded for the defendants accused in a Christmas Eve slaying in Rapid City.

Court documents say 31-year-old Vernall Marshall was shot twice in the back on Dec. 24, 2020 after the defendants set up a fake drug buy so they could attack Marshall for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teen related to one of the four accused in the crime.

The alleged trigger man, Elias Richard, is now charged with first-degree murder. Kaleb Lukkes and Clint Marshall, who is not related to the victim, are now charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

Masheka Barnett is now charged with aiding and aggravated assault.