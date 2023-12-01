MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)– Big changes are happening this week in downtown Mitchell. Several buildings on main street are now a pile of rubble.

Nancy Sullivan was closing up her shop on the corner of 1st Avenue and Lawler Street when she heard a loud noise outside.

“We had just finished up with kids shopping and I was in the back of the store. My daughter was in the front and she said, ‘mom, get up here,’ And there was an accident that happened and the cops were already there,” said Nancy Sullivan, owner of Furnishings on First Ave.

That was back in 2020 when a drunk driver crashed into the middle of two buildings that once stood there. Even before this week’s demolition, there’s been a hole in the heart of downtown, ever since that crash.

“So they’ve been sitting vacant for a long period of time and quite an eyesore because pieces were continuing to fall off them. So now with them coming down, we’ll have a much nicer looking entrance in the main street,” said Bob Everson, mayor of Mitchell.

Getting to this point wasn’t easy. The owner had to make some tough decisions.

“That was on the owner to do. One of the things they had to do, though, is because it’s in a historic district, it had to be taken to both the city’s historic preservation society as well as the state office,” said Everson.

“I’m very, very happy that it’s down. It was an eyesore. People were afraid to park over there,” said Sullivan. “It’s a blessing, I would hope, in the future, maybe a strip mall or something would go in there.”

Now construction workers are busy cleaning up debris and filling holes in the buildings left behind. What will take its place is still up in the air.

“I really don’t know their plans at this stage of the game, but it’s nice to be able to get the nuisance that was there taken down and make it look a lot better because that’s one of the entrances into the city, and the tourist that come to see the Corn Palace drive past that often,” said Everson.

Some community members say they would like to see a strip mall or other retail shops go in that space.