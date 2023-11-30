SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On November 28, 2023, a sunspot erupted, producing a large solar flare and released ultraviolet radiation which impacted shortwave radio communications across the South Pacific.

Further coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are continuing and according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and spaceweather.com, more CMEs are headed toward our planet, expected to arrive on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2023, bringing the chance of strong G3-class geomagnetic storms.

NOAA classifies geomagnetic storms on a scale of G1 (the lowest) to G5 (extreme). A G3-class storm can bring about some voltage issues and false alarms for security systems. As for Aurora, they may be seen as low as Oregon and Illinois.

Under an extreme G5-class storm, aurora has been seen as far south as Florida and southern Texas.

Two-day experimental aurora forecast from NOAA

Based on NOAA’s two-day aurora forecast, Aurora may be visible as far south as southern Iowa on the night of Nov. 30.

One of the biggest factors when considering the visibility of aurora of course is weather. If there is a sky full of clouds, it doesn’t matter how strong the solar radiation is, as none of it will be visible.

Luckily for us here in KELOLAND, meteorologist Jay Trobec says weather should not be a factor in the next few days, and we should be seeing mostly clear skies throughout the next few nights.

For an expert take on things, KELOLAND reached out to Shawn Dahl with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, who gave a breakdown of what South Dakotans should expect.

“The prospect of seeing the aurora over much of SD Thursday night into early Friday morning is good should our anticipated CME arrive as currently predicted. We are predicting G3 (Strong) levels of geomagnetic response which has the potential of bringing the southern flank of the auroral oval over SD,” said Dahl via email.

Dahl also noted that predicting the timing of these events can be difficult, especially considering the 93 million mile distance these CMEs must travel to reach us.

One additional note of caution from Dahl concerns the moon.

“There is a nearly Full Moon present should clear skies be over SD. So, hopeful viewers are encouraged to monitor our webpage for conditions and get outside of city lights to darker skies looking north when or as things begin to look favorable,” he said.