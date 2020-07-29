CEO of Sioux Empire Fair says it’s COVID-19 ready

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Organizers of the Sioux Empire Fair in South Dakota say they’re prepared to deal with the coronavirus outbreak when the event kicks off this weekend.

COVID-19 has caused other states, including North Dakota and Minnesota, to cancel their state fairs. But, in South Dakota, the largest fair, the Sioux Empire that typically draws about 300,000 people, and the State Fair made no plans to cancel.

Sioux Empire Fair CEO Scott Wick told Minnehaha County Commissioners Tuesday that more hand washing stations have been added, about 80 hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed around the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls and 1 million doses of hand sanitizer are available.

Latest Stories