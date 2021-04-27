Census: South Dakota population grew 8.9%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s population increase of 8.9% since 2010 ranked the 16th-highest in the nation.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its first round of data from a 2020 headcount. South Dakota’s population increase by 72,487 people since 2010, bringing the total to 886,667.

It remained the fifth-least populated state in the United States. South Dakota’s growth rate outpaced neighboring states like Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

Northern neighbor North Dakota recorded the region’s highest percentage growth of 15.8%.

In South Dakota, a committee of lawmakers will determine new state legislative districts based on detailed Census data set to be released later this year.