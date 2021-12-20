CUSTER STATE PARK, SD (KELO/KCAU) — Authorities have released information on the fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge.

The fire broke out at the Sylvan Lake Lodge Saturday night. Firefighters from two states and multiple counties responded to the fire. Two firefighters received minor injuries.

Crews from several departments remained at the scene throughout the night and into the morning. The Custer Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was contained to the structure of the origin.

During the fire, crews urged the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Sylvan Lake Lodge was built during the 1930s, funded, in part, through Depression-era New Deal programs. A wing was added to the lodge in 1991.