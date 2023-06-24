SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event celebrating the cattle industry is happening Saturday in Sioux Falls, but it’s also a key fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is set to host its tenth annual Prime Time Gala.

“It’s more than just a party, it’s a gala that has raised millions of dollars, quite frankly, for people that are in need,” South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Board Member Brian Gilbert said.

“The event has raised more than $2 million over the past decade for Feeding South Dakota, allowing the organization to purchase and distribute beef to people across South Dakota,” KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing said.

“With the dollars that we’ve donated to Feeding South Dakota, they’ve been able to purchase over 1.3 million pounds of beef,” Gilbert said.

“The Prime Time Gala is the biggest fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota that we have all year long,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra said.

Lori Dykstra is CEO of Feeding South Dakota, and says the relationship with the Cattlemen’s Foundation is invaluable.

“Right now is probably one of the most expensive times in history for us to purchase food. Being able to have a partnership like this with the cattlemen in our state, to be able to get beef, an item that not only our guests but agency partners are asking for and wanting, we would not be able to do it without this donation,” Dykstra said.

The Prime Time Gala also allows the Cattlemen’s Foundation to educate consumers on the ranchers behind the beef.

“I think sometimes people forget about the hard work that our producers do in the state to put food on the table and the best food that you can raise,” Gilbert said.

The evening also includes a concert with country music legends Alabama inside the Premier Center.