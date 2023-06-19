SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A trip to Minneapolis in 2018 introduced a KELOLAND woman to the world of cat cafes. A concept she loved so much she decided to bring one here to Sioux Falls.

“I loved cats my whole life. I just think they’re the best,” said Heather Wendlandt, owner of The Cattitude Café.

Heather Wendlandt has been working for the last year to bring a cat cafe to the downtown area.

“I’m an animal lover. You know, I tell people all the time, if I could just take every animal and save them all, I totally would,” Wendlandt said.

The Cattitude Café will be a first for Sioux Falls.

The half-a-million-dollar business will have a café in the front and a separate area for the cats in the back. Which means anyone can stop by.

“We have a separate HVAC system and a separate ventilation system. So even the same air won’t be circulating through the cafe versus the cat room. So you can come in get your cup of coffee and look at the cat through the window without so much as a sniffle,” Wendlandt said.

Wendlandt says she wanted to open this cafe to help more cats get adopted.

“That’s our main mission. Not just finding them a place to be but finding them a forever home and having them be better pets, more acclimated to people more friendly, more cuddly, just because that’s what they got used to at the cat cafe,” Wendlandt said.

Here at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. They’ve been working to socialize these kitties with other cats to prepare them to head to the cat café.

“Heather has been fantastic to work with. We’re excited to provide her with cats and work with her. She’s always been a cat lover always been a supporter of ours, so we’re excited to be able to support her as well,” said James Oppenheimer, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The cafe will host around 15 to 20 cats at a time.

“There will be kittens, there’ll be older cats. They will all be socialized cats that get along with others and they will all have been spayed and neutered. So they will be ready to take home and every cat there is going to be up to date on their vaccinations,” Oppenheimer said.

A unique part of the cafe will be the online adoption option through its website. Oppenheimer says the whole process will take around 20 minutes.

“Everything that you would do in person talking to the person, you’re just talking to them on the phone, everything you would do as far as filling out paperwork you can now do on your smartphone. So it’s a pretty seamless process,” Oppenheimer said.

This partnership will also make more room at the Humane Society to house more cats.

“It will help a lot with older cats. Letting people meet them that way. They might be more in tune to pick an older cat instead of the kittens. Kittens get adopted quickly either way. So it’ll be nice for the older ones to get some legroom and stretch around and all of that,” Lexi Nuttbrock, Cafe Liaison and Foster Program coordinator.

In addition to adoptable cats, the Humane Society will also be providing a permanent resident cat for the cafe. She will be named “Darla” in honor of Wendlandt’s best friend of 30 years who passed away last summer.

“Really excited and really just pushing me and motivating me to make sure that I do this. Because it’s something I wanted to do for so long. And it’s just our way of honoring her and having her being able to be at the cat cafe,” Wendlandt said.

As construction nears completion, Wendlandt says she is ready to share her dream with the community of Sioux Falls.

“Just really excited to see everything come together and everything’s just kind of falling into place,” Wendlandt said.

Sadly you will not be able to bring your own cats to the cafe. Wendlandt says they will start accepting reservations with the cats on July 8th. She says the plan is to have the grand opening on July 15.